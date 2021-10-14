DIGG Price Hits $56,040.00 on Top Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. DIGG has a total market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $184,211.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56,040.00 or 0.97187544 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.56 or 1.00107263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.95 or 0.06284847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.