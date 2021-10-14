DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $72.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DOCN stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,640. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $92.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,234 shares of company stock worth $22,840,444 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

