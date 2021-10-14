DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Short Interest Down 71.4% in September

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $1,762,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $757,000.

DILAU opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

