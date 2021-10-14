Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $78,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $345.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.23. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

