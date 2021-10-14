Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $82,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

