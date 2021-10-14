Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.50 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.59% of Prothena worth $81,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Prothena by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,268,850 in the last three months. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

