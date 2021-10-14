Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $76,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 361,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 102,874 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 347,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

