Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $85.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Diodes has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $16,465,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Diodes by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $12,338,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

