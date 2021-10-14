DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 205.5% from the September 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.69 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.