Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $31,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

DG stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

