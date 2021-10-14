Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.
SMLR stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $144.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
