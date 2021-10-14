Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report sales of $266.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.20 million to $280.24 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $235.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

