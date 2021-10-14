Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.68.
TSE DPM opened at C$8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.
In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 145,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,296. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
