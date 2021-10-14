Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.68.

TSE DPM opened at C$8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$214.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2868265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 47,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 145,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,115,296. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

