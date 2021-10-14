Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dutch Bros in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

BROS stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

