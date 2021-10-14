Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $617.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynex Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 393.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Dynex Capital worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

