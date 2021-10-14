Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 750.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

