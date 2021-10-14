Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:EBRPY remained flat at $$19.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Ebro Foods has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $3.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $3.01. This represents a yield of 15.74%.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

