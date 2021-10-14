Echelon Wealth Partners Begins Coverage on GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD)

Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital started coverage on GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.10 price target for the company.

Shares of GGD traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,955. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$914.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.55.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

