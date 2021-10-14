Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,174 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 3.10% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $62,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

