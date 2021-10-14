Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

EGO stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,532 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,688,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

