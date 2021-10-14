Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.72.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.31. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$18.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,269.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

