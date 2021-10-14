Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,957 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,365 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,422 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $143,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,344 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,530 shares of company stock worth $6,753,209. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

