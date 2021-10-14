EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $270.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 255.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,371,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,143 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $18,569,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in EMCORE by 399.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $9,555,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

