Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Shares Down 0.1%

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.40 and last traded at $48.40. Approximately 173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.