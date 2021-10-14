Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $99.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 131,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

