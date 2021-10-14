Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $942,920.77 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 93,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,282. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

