Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.37. Energy Focus has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 136.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Focus by 66.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

