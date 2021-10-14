Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 5.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.80. 43,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,353,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

UUUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $86,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

