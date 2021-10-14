EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target Raised to GBX 35 at Canaccord Genuity

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 24.70 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The company has a market cap of £465.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.95 ($0.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.86.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

