Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $299.87 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.14 and a 200-day moving average of $288.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

