Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.10 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNR. cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

NYSE RNR opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

