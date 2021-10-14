Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,594,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 868,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 743,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 477,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $54,532 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

