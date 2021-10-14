Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,729 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

NYSE LUV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

