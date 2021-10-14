Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

