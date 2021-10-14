Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,958 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,130 shares of company stock worth $2,863,419 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.38.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.