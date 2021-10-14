Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.
ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.
Shares of ENTG opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99.
In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
