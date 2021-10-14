Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.