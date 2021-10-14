Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

