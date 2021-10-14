Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of ENTOF stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Entra ASA has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.
About Entra ASA
