Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Envista were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Envista by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Envista by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Envista by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Envista stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

