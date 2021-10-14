Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,591 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $90,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

