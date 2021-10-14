Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,657 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.36% of Ameren worth $73,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,953. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

