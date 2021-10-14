Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,047,218 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,047,218 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,655.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 40.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.