Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 113,172 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,172 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $66,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

