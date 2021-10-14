Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 142,712 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,712 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $85,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

