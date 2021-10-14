Equinor ASA (EQNR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

10/11/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. In early 2021, the company completed major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. It is actively investing in renewable projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy. Notably, its upstream CO2 intensity improved by 16% to 8 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2020 compared with 2019 levels. It also generates sufficient energy from wind farms in Germany and the U.K. to power customers across Europe.”

10/4/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2021 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2021 – Equinor ASA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

9/16/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2021 – Equinor ASA is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It is also a leading seller of crude. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. Additionally, in the first-half 2021, the company completed multiple major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026 since 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly dented global energy demand. The rapidly spreading deadly variants of coronavirus can be concerning for the company’s upstream business. Also, low refinery margins and production shutdown have been hurting the company. “

EQNR opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.