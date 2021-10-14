Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of -117.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

