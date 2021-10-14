Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ForgeRock Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

ForgeRock stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

