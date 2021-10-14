Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 759.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

