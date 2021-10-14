Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.