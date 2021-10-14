Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $40,272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $7,355,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.